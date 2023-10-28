WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A special dedication was held today for a monument that recently received a new look and location.

7News reporter Jake McGlumphy takes us to the new McColloch’s Leap Monument on October 28 to share more on the historic landmark and the special dedication it received today.

The monument was placed on National Road in 1917 by the daughters of the American Revolution of 1775.

Over many decades, the McColloch’s Leap Monument experienced significant weathering and never received much maintenance.

As National Road in Wheeling also changed throughout that time, the monument needed a new look that everyone could see.

”Its original location became inaccessible because widening of the national road over time made that impossible for people to stop and view it. So, over the past three years, we’ve been planning and raising funds to complete the project, which was completed in early September. So today is the official dedication.” Jay Frey | President | Fort Henry Chapter Sons of the American Revolution

Major Samuel McColloch was being pursued by native warriors from opposite directions during the first siege of Fort Henry in 1777.

Major McColloch had one choice to avoid the oncoming warriors, and that was to make a leap on his horse and slide down to the creek from the top of Wheeling Hill to the amazement of many.

Now, more people than ever will be reminded of his heroic feat.

”One of the motivations for us to restore this monument and put it in a more visible site is exactly that. To remind people of our pioneer heritage, were it not for the courage and the steadfastness of all of our patriot ancestors. This community would not have survived, and the Revolutionary War would not have been won.” Jay Frey | President | Fort Henry Chapter Sons of the American Revolution

The new location of the monument will allow many people to see and learn more about a historic event that helped make Wheeling the city it is today.

”The great thing about this placement of the monument is it’s much more accessible for people, not only for drivers, but for people walking. If they want, pull the car off here and actually look at this monument. It’s much more accessible here than it was over there across the street. This is a chance really for folks to learn something about wheeling history.” Mayor Glenn Elliot | City of Wheeling

Major McColloch’s legacy continues to live on through some distant relatives who take pride in the bravery he displayed.

”It’s a part of Wheeling and it’s a part of history. And so, I’m so glad to be a part of it and help to show how it worked.” Robert McColloch | Descendant of Major Samuel McColloch

The new monument is placed at the top of Wheeling Hill, just across the street from the Mingo Indian statue on National Road.