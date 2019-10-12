Deer mating season arrives in the Ohio Valley

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s officially deer mating season in the Ohio Valley.

More deer are likely to appear during mating season, which runs until February.

Officials encourage drivers to avoid distracted driving and keep your eyes on the road for any potential animals.

Motorists should also operate with their high beams on, as long as there is no oncoming traffic.

It’s a knee-jerk reaction to want to wanna steer away from that deer. But you have to remain just, you know, straight-line brake, come to a complete stop, and allow that deer to kind of dictate what your actions are gonna be. Trooper David Bayless, Ohio State Highway Patrol

If a deer accident does occur, drivers should move their vehicle off the road before dialing 911.

Deer-related claims in Ohio and West Virginia range between $3,500 and $4,300, according to AAA.