Delays expected tomorrow along U.S. Routes 250 and 22

Harrison County, W.Va (WTRF) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is telling drivers to expect delays tomorrow along U.S. Route 250 and U.S. Route 22 to install centerline rumble stripping in Harrison County.


ODOT’s contractor will start the work at 7AM on US Route 250 from the Harrison-Tuscarawas County line to the Tappan Lake Dam area. When that’s completed the work will proceed to the two-lane section of Route 22 between Cadiz and Hopedale. While the work is taking place, flaggers will maintain traffic.


All the work is expected to be competed in one day, weather permitting.

