Delegate Capito introduces bill providing public employees with paid family leave

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, today introduced House Bill 4189, which would provide 12 weeks of paid family leave for public employees to provide them paid time off following the birth or adoption of a child. The bill would also allow public employees to use the time when a family member is suffering a serious illness.

“West Virginians value family above all, and this bill is a demonstration of the pro-family nature of our state,” Delegate Capito said. “We never want our employees to have to choose between work and those critical first weeks with their children, or when someone they love is dealing with a serious health crisis.”

Current state law allows public employees to take 12 weeks of unpaid family leave, after exhausting all other forms of paid leave, in situations following the birth or adoption of a child, or when a family member is seriously ill. This bill would change that to 12 weeks of paid leave.

Delegate Capito, who is Vice-Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, co-sponsored the bill with Delegate Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha. The bill has been referred to the Judiciary and Finance committees in the House.

“I’m optimistic we can build momentum for this bill quickly and get it passed this year,” Delegate Capito said.