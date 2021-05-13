Delegate Shawn Fluharty joins Dr. Jill Biden, Sen. Manchin and Jennifer Garner in State Capital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF)- First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is visiting the state capital on Thursday.

She’s joined by Senator Manchin and West Virginia native Jennifer Garner.

There’s also some local representation there as well.

Delegate Shawn Fluharty got the call to join the First Lady on her tour of Charleston.

Fluharty says they’ll visit a vaccination clinic and stop by Capital High School.

He says the main goal is to remind everyone the importance of vaccinated.

Most importantly, Fluharty says the trip is about showcasing West Virginia and representing the Northern Panhandle.

The Biden Administration is literally building from the ground up our country again, using blue collared workers. I’m happy to showcase that and join in doing so. It’s an honor to attend and be selected, hopefully I can represent the Northern Panhandle really well. Del. Shawn Fluharty | (D) West Virginia

Fluharty says he doesn’t have all the details of what the trip will be about.

He says if you get a call from the White House asking you to come

to Charleston… you go.