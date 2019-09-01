Democrats sue to stop removal of names from Ohio voter rolls

Breaking News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Democratic Party has sued to stop the state’s Republican elections chief from removing thousands of names from state voting rolls for inactivity.

The federal lawsuit filed Friday asks a judge to stop Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose from removing more than 200,000 voters from registration rolls next week.

The complaint also seeks to force LaRose, a Republican, to conduct an individual review of the voting history of each voter at risk of being removed.

David Pepper is chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party. He says recently identified errors in the purging process require that the state reassess its plans.

LaRose spokeswoman Maggie Smith says the office won’t ignore the law requiring such removals, but is also proud of its openness about the process.

