Some major changes are coming to the Center Wheeling Area.

It all has to do with the new WVU Medicine Regional Cancer Center that will be built on the site of the former OVMC Hospital.

The demolition process for the buildings is officially underway.

WVU Health Systems recently awarded the contract for asbestos removal and demolition for the former OVMC property.

It’s expected to be a fourteen month project that will begin with asbestos removal followed by demolition.

“People won’t see any change in the site for probably about four or five months, but once the asbestos is abated, they will begin taking the buildings down which will occur over about a six to eight month time frame and that’s when you will see significant changes in the landscape of Center Wheeling.”

Robert Herron, Wheeling City Manager

Herron says the demolition project will include as many as eight buildings.