WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The mayoral race for the City of Wheeling continues as Denny MaGruder has officially thrown his hat into the ring.

He made an announcement back in June about his intentions to run for Wheeling Mayor, but officially kicked off his campaign this evening with friends, family, and supporters.

MaGruder says he will center his campaign around one message: “Rebuilding Wheeling Together.”

He recalled back to a time when his childhood home was destroyed in a fire, and how the Wheeling community wrapped their arms around him. So now, he wants to do the same.

”I’m very passionate about Wheeling. My family’s grown up here, and this community has been extremely supportive of me… But Wheeling is special, very special from my heart. And I have the time. I think if you look at me, I have the energy and I love these people who prop me up so high.” Denny MaGruder – Candidate, Mayor of Wheeling

Alongside him in the race for Wheeling Mayor are current 3rd Ward Wheeling Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum, and Wheeling Vice Mayor Chad Thalman.