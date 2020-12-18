Department of Energy gives C-Foam more than $2 million

TRIADELPHIA, W.VA. (WTRF)- C-Foam, a Triadelphia company serving as a worldwide leader in next generation carbon product has just been gifted a large amount of money from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy.

The company is receiving an award for more than $2 million.

Currently, C-Foams carbon products are used in aerospace but innovation is allowing the carbon to expand its use. The federal dollars will be used for cost-shared research and development to allow the carbon produced from coal to be used in a number of household products. Those at C-Foam are looking forward to spending the money on this key project.

Things like building products, water resistant materials, lightweight structures, making aggregate, and so it feels good that the DOE is recognizing our technology. It gives us a little bit of credence. Rudy Olson, General Manager and Chief Technical Officer

C-Foam is one of 14 projects selected to receive a total of $8.7 million from the Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy.