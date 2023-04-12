BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — April is National Child Abuse Prevention month.

In Belmont County, Ohio, the Department of Job and Family Services hosted a luncheon to commemorate that, and to thank all their community partners.

Judges, social workers, police officers, firefighters, attorneys, teachers and city, county and state officials all gathered.

They learned that 15-hundred tips were received in Belmont County over the past year about suspected cases of child abuse and neglect.

“Unlike a lot of counties, though, when the pandemic started, a lot of counties saw a decrease in the number of referrals. Ours stayed pretty constant. So even though the kids were home and not at school for the most part, people were still reporting concerns. So that’s always a good thing.” Jeff Felton, Executive Director, Dept. of Job & Family Services

In Ohio, the governor has proposed a new Department of Children and Youth, under which Childrens’ Services would go.

It is still not known whether it will be approved by the legislature.

But officials say it’s an exciting concept–coordinating services for kids and families all under one state department, rather than being fragmented.

April has been designated as National Child Abuse Prevention month since 1983.