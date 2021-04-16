Derek Chauvin trial wraps up Monday

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, discusses motions before the court as defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson’s assistant Amy Voss, back, listen, Monday, April 12, 2021, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)

MINNEAPOLIS, Min. (WTRF) – Closing arguments are set for Monday in the murder and manslaughter trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The jury has a lot to consider, after hearing 38 witnesses.

7News Legal Expert Diana Crutchfield says there are two main issues; what actually caused George Floyd’s death and whether Derek Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck was a “reasonable use of force.”

After both sides wrap up, the jury will be sequestered.

The judge told them to bring a bag. They’ll put them up in a hotel. They’ll make sure they get meals. They’ll tell them don’t read any newspapers, don’t go online, because you want the jury only to consider what evidence was presented in the courtroom. Diana Crutchfield, 7News Legal Expert

Crutchfield said the judge agreed to instruct the jury that they can’t infer guilt from the fact that Chauvin chose not to testify.

In the end, all 12 jurors will have to agree in order to convict. A unanimous verdict is required in Minnesota.

