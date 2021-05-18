Derrick McAfee chosen as new Bellaire Superintendent

Bellaire, OHIO (WTRF) – The Bellaire Local School District has named a replacement following the decision not to renew the contract of current superintendent Darren Jenkins. At tonight’s meeting the Board voted unanimously to name Derrick McAfee as the next superintendent.

McAfee is no stranger to the area, and is currently serving as Principal at Bellaire High School. He’s been in education for 16 years, 14 of which he has spent in Bellaire, and he’s very fond of his time in the village.

“I love this school district with all my heart, and these kids are my entire life. I’m humbled to be a part of this community. The first day I started working in Bellaire when I walked in I could tell something is different here. This is a special place and I am blessed to be a part of it.” Derrick McAfee, next superintendent of the Bellaire Local School District

McAfee tells us that one of his first priorities as superintendent will be to address the learning loss that students have suffered as a result of the pandemic lockdowns, and he’s eager to begin meeting with parents and community members. He says he has a good relationship with outgoing Superintendent Jenkins, and the transition will be smooth.

A search for a new principal at Bellaire High School will begin immediately. We’ll keep you updated when a decision is made.