Despite The Hot Weather Snowflakes Manage To Fall On Employees At One Wheeling Business

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) With the temperatures in the triple digits in some parts of the country on Thursday people were looking to cool off inside.

For some people their jobs take them inside into very chilly temperatures year round.

The Ziegenfelder Company in Wheeling is one of those places where employees could go to beat the heat.

Temperatures at the dock were a balmy 35 degrees Fahrenheit compared to the freezers which always measure in at a frigid temperature of negative 20 degrees.

According to Ziegenfelder Supply Chain Specialist Chet Crooks, it is so cold that snowflakes drop on your shoulders when you’re working in the freezers.

Crooks says, “It feels really great when it’s hot and humid outside. Come to work, it feels really refreshing at first, nice to get out of the heat, cools you down. After a little while you forget about that heat outside, you start feeling cold inside. They don’t stay in there too long. Maybe an hour at a time they come out and warm back up to get that same feeling all over again.”

Crooks says although it was hot outside on Thursday, it was like any other day.

According to Crooks, employees stock ten, 55-foot tractor trailers with popsicles daily.

He says the company ships to a total of 48 states across the country.