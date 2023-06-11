BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Despite the first day of rain in nearly 3 weeks, the 2nd annual Wellsburg Duck Derby went swimmingly.

The event took place at the 6th Street Warf in Wellsburg, and was organized by the Wellsburg Kiwanis Club.

Along with the duck race, the day also featured a car cruise, food trucks, kids games and much more family fun. Officials tell us that over 1000 ducks were sold and they had over 32 thousand dollars in gross sales.

All of that will help go towards the Kiwanis Club mission of helping, fostering and mentoring children.

“It’s been a great event of just being here with kids and family; something exciting for Wellsburg…Last year’s duck event bought a $27,000 playground for our First Ward park that is going to be installed in the next couple of weeks. So that was our investment from last year, and this year the board has not made a decision.” ERIC FITHYAN, Chairman of the Duck Derby, President of Wellsburg Kiwanis Club

First place this year took home $1000, second gets a free year of Domino’s Pizza, third won $500, fourth got a free year of Big Macs at McDonald’s, and 5th place got $100.

7NEWS anchor Taylor Long also served as emcee for the event.