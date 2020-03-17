Despite what you read on Facebook, baby formula companies may not send free product because of COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A viral post on social media is misleading to mothers in need. With grocery stores struggling to keep items on the shelves, many people are concerned they will not be able to find the formula their baby needs.

A “tip” circulating on social media claims, if you call the number on the formula container, the company will send you a case. However, people are learning this is not true.

59News called the number for Similac to find out for ourselves, and got this automated message:

“We are aware of a post being circulated that offers free formula. Currently Similac is not offering free product through our consumer relations line. Instead, we are doing everything we can to ensure adequate supply at all retail for all of our customers who need it.”

United Way of Southern West Virginia confirmed if your local store is out of formula, you can call the 211 hotline to find a baby pantry near you.