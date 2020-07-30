Destination West Virginia: Berkeley Springs

BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV — Berkeley Springs is an art-filled town nestled in Morgan County, West Virginia. The town is known for its beautiful mountain scenery, history, and of course, its hot springs.

“When you experience Berkeley Springs, it’s all about the destination and the experience that you have. You’ll feel like you belong in Berkeley Springs, whether you shop, dine, or stay.” Stephanie Rebant, President, Travel Berkeley Springs

The town was recently named one of the top 10 small best historic towns in America by USA Today. So if you like history, you’re in for a treat — even their water has a story.

“We are all about the water, and we’ve been about the water since the beginning. The water, the warm natural mineral springs — healing springs — date back 250-million years.” Jeanne Mozier, President, Museum of the Berkeley Springs

And if you want to test out the water for yourself, you can visit the Roman bathhouse, which houses a museum on the second floor.

There, you’ll learn how the Native Americans used the warm springs to heal and rest, which later attracted George Washington and his family — who eventually incorporated the town of bath, most commonly known as Berkeley Springs.

“I think one of the really unique things about Berkeley Springs is the history is still happening, so people can walk through our museum here and see everything about the bathhouses in the springs and then we can say, ‘oh, if you just go out that door, there they are!'” Jeanne Mozier, President, Museum of the Berkeley Springs

And of course, after a dip in the healing water, you’ll probably want somewhere to rest your head. There’s no better place than the heart of downtown, at the Country Inn.

“It’s the main destination for Berkeley Springs. A lot of people stay here in the center of town. They can walk to restaurants, shops, and then, obviously, the biggest draw is the mineral waters, which are right next door at the state park.” Matt Omps / General Manager, the Country Inn of Berkeley Springs

So there’s history, art, and relaxation but you can’t miss out on the recreation. If you like hiking, swimming, or golfing, you gotta check out the Cacapon State Park.



As you can see, the little town has a lot to offer.

