MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins’ blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit when he was arrested Friday in Pittsburgh, according to a police report acquired from the Associated Press.

Huggins was charged with driving under the influence and has been released from police custody. West Virginia University has also acknowledged the arrest, and is “gathering more information” before taking “appropriate action.”

According to the criminal complaint, police officers approached Huggins on Merchant Street after noticing his black SUV had a flat and shredded tire and was blocking traffic. Upon approaching his vehicle, officers suspected he was intoxicated and asked him to exit the vehicle.

Huggins was unable to explain why his tire was shredded, nor could he tell officers where he was or how he arrived there, according to the complaint. He then failed standard field sobriety tests.

Police also observed empty beer cans in garbage bags inside the vehicle and trunk of Huggins’ SUV.

Huggins blew a .210 on a breathalyzer test. He then agreed to take a blood test at a hospital.

After the blood draw, he was released from police custody.

In 2004, the then-Cincinnati head coach pleaded no contest to driving under the influence. The University of Cincinnati suspended him indefinitely with pay and told Huggins to rehabilitate himself.

In May, Huggins, 69, was reprimanded by WVU following insensitive comments made during a radio interview. He was suspended for the first three games of the 2023-24 season, and his contract was revised, reducing the length of the agreement to one year and reducing his salary by $1 million.