DeWine: Home gatherings should be limited to 10 people or less

DeWine said recent outbreaks have been connected to gatherings like birthday parties, graduation parties and weddings

(WKBN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine clarified the state’s mass-gathering order on Thursday, saying they should be limited to 10 people.

DeWine announced that Ohio will separate its mass gathering guidance into its own order so that Ohioans can easily find guidance on holding gatherings in a safe manner.

“We have seen cases in recent weeks where outbreaks have been connected to informal social gatherings like birthday parties, neighborhood gatherings, graduation parties, weddings, funerals and gatherings at people’s homes,” DeWine said. “The fact remains that this virus spreads when someone with the virus comes in contact with others who don’t yet have it. When we gather together with people outside our households, we increase the likelihood this virus can spread.”

The order will still permit Ohioans to go to work, worship, go to school and go shopping, however, the order offers the following recommendations on safely holding gatherings: