DeWine recommends postponing in-person voting for Ohio primary until June 2

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has recommended voting in Ohio’s primary will be extended until June 2 and that no in-person voting should take place until that date.

DeWine said the CDC’s recommendation of limiting gatherings to 50 people was key to making the decision.

“We cannot conduct in-person voting for 13 hours tomorrow and conform to these guidelines,” he said.

It is my recommendation that we postpone in-person voting until June 2, 2020. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2020

DeWine said under his plan, absentee voting will continue to be available and will continue until June 2.

“I believe when we look back on this, we’ll be happy we did this. The votes that have already been cast will still be counted – and this recommendation would allow others to vote in the future,” DeWine said in a tweet.

The governor added that the health and safety of the state’s poll workers is another reason for the postponement.

“I do not have the power to extend an election, as I am suggesting. My understanding, and I will paraphrase the statute, this can only occur if we are invaded,” said DeWine. “I have jokingly, not so jokingly said to our lawyers, I think we’ve been invaded. But, I think we all know that was not the intent of what the law says, although this is certainly an invasion. Therefore, there will be a lawsuit filed in Common Pleas court in Franklin County today by individuals who are in that position, or a similar position to what I have described.”

The way the process will work, according to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, is that the lawsuit seeking to extend the voting period will be filed Monday afternoon against the state and the state, through Attorney General David Yost, will not contest the suit.

The expected lawsuit will be from a private party; the state cannot sue itself.



Frank LaRose, the probable defendant whom I represent, is making his position clear publicly. — Dave Yost (@Yost4Ohio) March 16, 2020

The Secretary of State’s office will then submit a recommendation to the court that in-person voting be canceled Tuesday, that county boards of elections continue to receive absentee ballots, and that election day be postponed until June 2.

Voters can continue to request absentee ballots between now and June 2, LaRose said.

It will be up to a judge to make a decision on whether the election is postponed, DeWine said.

“Suspending in-person voting is a serious matter and we have tried to do everything we could to avoid that,” said LaRose. “All along, we have taken our advice from the public health professionals and obviously this situation has evolved quickly in the last few days.”

LaRose also thanks the thousands of poll workers who continued working to make sure Tuesday’s voting happened as initially planned.

“There is only one thing in my mind more important than a free and fair election, and that is the health and safety of our fellow Ohioans,” he said.

The Ohio Democratic Party issued a statement supporting the governor’s plan.