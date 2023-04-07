OHIO (WTRF) – Governor Mike Dewine signed an emergency bill reversing the changes to most of House Bill 509 on EMS training.

House Bill 52 was amended by the Senate to remove the provision that would retain the assistant fire instructor and assistant EMS instructor certifications.

EMS officials say the original bill hurt more then it helped. If someone had to go train elsewhere officials say that takes them away from the department as backup in case of an emergency.

“Something like that happens obviously…we want that covered. We’re there for the citizens. Now could you imagine if you were an hour away or whatever. And there some catastrophic event that’s happening in your community.” Chief Clark Crago – Director of Operations TEMS Joint Ambulance District

The chief says they are grateful the legislators listened to their first responders and to be able to do their trainings in house once again.