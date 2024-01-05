WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The first day of the West Virginia Legislative Session is next Wednesday, which means it’s a busy time for legislators around the Mountain State.

Today was the annual “Legislative Lookahead” sponsored by the West Virginia Press Association.

Bringing it closer to home, 4th District Delegate Diana Winzenreid is hitting the chair for the first time since being appointed to the vacant seat left by Erikka Storch.

I had the pleasure of interviewing WV 4th District Delegate Diana Winzenreid on her plans heading into next Wednesday!

Winzenreid says although this is her first time heading to session, she will always keep two things in mind – ‘What’s best for Ohio County?’ and ‘What’s best for the state of West Virginia?’

”My primary focus is economic development. I think that is so important for the state. We saw the announcement this week from L.G., West Virginia is really on a national stage with all of our innovations. So much coming out of the aerospace industry. And again, from WVU with the neurological, I just it’s such a great time to be West Virginia and I’m excited to go to session.” Diana Winzenreid – (R) West Virginia House of Delegates 4th District

The first piece of legislation she plans to run through the Health Committee is a task force to update the Mountain State’s Alzheimer’s plan, which is a cause she is an active participant in throughout the Ohio Valley.

Winzenreid encourages anyone with questions or suggestions to reach out to her via email at diana.winzenreid@wvhouse.gov.