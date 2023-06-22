STEUBENVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — Something big is coming to this city that already represents much of the Ohio Valley’s history.

The Lewis and Clark Trust Organization donated signs to Historic Fort Steuben and the City of Steubenville today.

The signs are meant to remind people that Steubenville and Fort Steuben are along the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail that runs from Pittsburgh to the Pacific Ocean.

The signs were developed to promote tourism and honor the historic journey that Lewis and Clark completed.

The addition of the signs and the history behind them just adds to the already historic area.

”It’s so rewarding that people are coming to Steubenville, Ohio to visit and to experience history, here. I can’t express the joy that I get from that. They say your past is just as important to lead you into the future and this is what we do here.” Jerry Barilla – Mayor of Steubenville and President of Historic Fort Steuben

The signs will be placed on both the north and south sides of Steubenville for people to see as they come into the city and will direct them to Historic Fort Steuben.