A dine to donate is being held for a local radio personality at Quaker Steak & Lube at The Highlands.

Donnie Gilbert, who hosts a radio show on Friday from 12-2 on WVLY 97.7 FM, is currently recovering from a stroke.

The dine to donate will be held on Wednesday from 4pm-10pm.

Donnie, from Marshall County, has helped so many kids over the years in the Ohio Valley.

There will be 50/50, a Chinese auction, a bake sale, and 20% percent of food sales will be donated toward Donnie.