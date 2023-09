Disney on Ice returns to Wheeling in 2024.

Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party skates into the WesBanco Arena on January 25-January 28.

See the stories of Coco, Moana, Frozen, Aladdin, Toy Story, and the Disney Princesses come to life on ice when they visit Wheeling.

Pre-sale for the event starts on Thursday, September 28th at 10am EST – 10/2 at 11:59pm (Online) and go on sale to the public on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 10am EST