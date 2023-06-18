WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You may be getting overwhelmed with the amount of orange barrels and cones on the road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

With construction season still ongoing in the Ohio Valley it is important to drive with caution.

Distracted driving is one of the main reasons that accidents happen. With several construction crews out throughout the day the department of highways reminds you to focus on the road when driving through construction zones.

”Remind all the drivers to pay attention when you’re driving through those work zones, keep distractions to a minimum, phones, anything else, any other kind of distractions that you got. Just pay attention to the act of driving when you’re going through the work zones and you’ll get through it and be safe getting to your destination.” Tony Clark – District Engineer for WVDOH

For more information on where various work zones are located you can visit here.