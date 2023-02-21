BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Belmont County resident Fred Hlinovsky has been sentenced to prison for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Hlinovsky was sentenced to the maximum of five-years in prison. He also must register as a sex offender for 25 years after his release. The incident happened in 2005, when the victim was 15-years-old.

Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan said in a press release that it was a long road to get to this sentencing. Flanagan explained that when this crime occurred in 2005, there was not enough evidence to prosecute at the time.

Due to advances in DNA, Flanagan said further testing was able to be done, with consent from the victim in the case.