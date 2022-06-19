OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — According to Gallup poll results released Friday, the number of people who believe in God among adults in the United States has reached a new low.

Although 81% of Americans say they still believe in God, this percentage has dropped in recent years compared to the 87% recorded from the years of 2013 to 2017.

The statistics of this poll show that young adults gave significantly lower rates of belief in God, and even some saying they are spiritual, but not religious.

Bishop Brennan of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says the repercussions of this drop are visible in the United States.

“Without that religious base – I think we’re seeing the results. All the violence, the terrible things people say about one another, whether it’s politics or other things. Religious faith grounds people in something bigger than themselves. Religion strengthens the spiritual development of a person. You can’t really separate the two,” said Brennan.

The vast majority of Americans still believe in God, but Gallup has documented more drops in church attendance and belief in organized religion than the decline in the belief in God.

Even though this poll is showing a 17% drop over the last 5 years, this may suggest that the practice of religious faith could be declining more than belief in God.