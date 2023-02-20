OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Ohio County Public Library has launched their free mobile wifi hot spot lending program.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It comes in a small kit, complete with instructions, and you can check it out for two weeks, just like you would borrow a library book.

You take it home—or anywhere else—connected it to your phone, laptop or tablet, and have the same Internet service you’d have at the library’s hardwired computers.

“We need wifi access to apply for jobs, to do homework for school, and access our health information through online records,” noted Laura Carroll, assistant director of the library. “Through a generous donation from the Hess Foundation, we have ten of them available for lending.”

“The mission of the Ohio County Public Library is to improve free and equal access to knowledge, information and research for our citizens,” said Kyle Knox, library publicity and web director. “And this is a service that helps to do that.”

They said West Virginia is one of the neediest states in terms of Internet access.

They say during the pandemic shutdowns, the “digital divide” became clear.

In households without reliable Internet service, kids couldn’t do homework and adults couldn’t attend zoom meetings.

Each kit costs $100, and although they are free to borrow, if it’s damaged, the borrower has to pay to replace it.

And stealing it won’t work; the library turns it off remotely once it’s three days overdue.