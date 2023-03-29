St. Clairsville, OHIO (WTRF) – Chances are your brackets are busted by now, but March Madness continues here in the Ohio Valley, and for a great cause.

March Madness for the Heart, Docs vs Jocks tipped off at the St. Clairsville High School Gym. A team of cardiologists from Trinity Health System went head to head with St. Clairsville coaches and staff, with all proceeds benefitting the American Heart Association.

Prior to tip off, kids in grades 3 through 12 took part in a hot shot free throw competition.

“It is so wonderful that everyone here tonight is a part of this mission to raise money for the American Heart Association, and especially for women’s heart health, which is sadly the number one killer of women in this country. So this is just incredible to see so many people coming out to support such an incredible cause.” KATIE EVERSON, Women of Impact Nominee

The event also featured raffle baskets, a 50-50 auction, concessions and even a pep band.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Campaign.