(WTRF) – A 34-minute film shot right here in West Virginia is gaining national and international attention and winning first place awards.

The film “One Pill Can Kill” outlines the seriousness of the opioid epidemic in the Mountain State and how just a small amount fentanyl can kill someone.

Featuring middle and high school students from all over West Virginia, the film was produced by the student powered substance misuse prevention movement, Gamechanger, in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Gamechanger Executive Director and Ohio Valley Native, Joe Boczek, says being recognized on a national and international stage is gratifying, but he is very thankful for the film’s ability to educate more people.

“The fentanyl situation has gotten so terrible. It is such a danger to our kids, and our kids have such an easy access to counterfeit pills by buying them on the internet. It’s actually like playing Russian roulette. I’m told that within minutes, they can locate something and have it within an hour or two. They don’t understand they may be signing their death warrant.” Joe Boczek | Executive Director, Gamechanger

The film features several real-life stories of people affected by the deadly effects of fentanyl.

There is also a testimony from a woman incarcerated in a West Virginia prison for dealing deadly drugs.

Big supporters of Gamechangers include Governor Jim Justice, Brad Paisley, United States Senators Shelly Moore-Capito and Joe Manchin.