ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Kennywood Park celebrated Dogtober Fest Halloween Parade and Costume Contest on October 28.

Officials with the park say that around 100 dogs, decked out in their most fashionable Halloween costumes, took a morning stroll around Kennywood, all for a good cause.

The park’s second Dogtober Fest, in partnership with Animal Friends, started with a festive pooch procession past the Jack Rabbit, Merry Go Round, and more, capping off with a Halloween costume Contest.

Prizes were awarded for best costume in categories such as Cutest, Creepiest, and Most Creative.

Here’s a look at the winners and participants:

The 1st place winners were –

Cutest: Nala and Cooper

Creepiest: Benny and Curly

Most Creative: Spanky and friends- arrested for tax evasion.

Kennywood partnered with Animal Friends, a full-service companion animal welfare organization in Pittsburgh, and donated more than 500 pounds of dog food.

Officials say it’s all part of the park’s 21st season of Halloween fun, Phantom Fall Fest, which rounds out the season with its final two days of operation on Oct. 28 and 29.

The park will be open on Saturday from 12-11 p.m. and Sunday from 12-10 p.m.