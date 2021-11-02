Dollar Tree, Instacart team up to offer delivery from almost 13,000 stores

(WHNT) — If you’ve ever wanted something delivered from your local Dollar Tree, you’re in luck.

In partnership with Instacart, the company will offer same-day delivery as quickly as one hour from nearly 7,000 more Dollar Tree locations. Instacart was already in partnership with Family Dollar to deliver from more than 6,000 stores nationwide.

“When it comes to major household expenses, we know every dollar counts,” said Carolyn Everson, president of Instacart. “Dollar Tree and Family Dollar offer truly unique shopping experiences that give customers more opportunities to save and discover new treasures every day. We’re excited to extend the reach of these leading retailers and bring their incredible selection of discounted goods to more households nationwide.”

With a reach of 98 million people, Dollar Tree provides a broad array of products from household goods and seasonal decor to snacks, office, party and school supplies.

“With our focus on best meeting customers’ evolving needs, we are pleased to expand our Instacart partnership to provide even more households across the country with convenience and value on everyday products, as well as the party essentials and seasonal items that Dollar Tree is best known for,” stated Michael Witynski, president and chief executive officer of Dollar Tree, Inc. “Our customers discover new and exciting items every week, which help them celebrate all of life’s occasions at an extreme value.”

With the addition of Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Instacart’s delivery service now reaches more than 65,000 stores nationwide and 700 national, regional and local retailers.

To begin shopping from Dollar Tree with same-day delivery by Instacart, visit instacart.com or visit the Dollar Tree storefront on the Instacart app.