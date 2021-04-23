Donald Trump Says LeBron James Is A ‘Racist’

(WTRF)- Former President Donald Trump said in a statement Thursday evening that NBA superstar, Lebron James, was “racist” and “divisive” after the basketball star tweeted a response to the police killing of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.

“LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA, which has just recorded the lowest television RATINGS, by far, in the long and distinguished history of the League,” Trump said in a statement reported by The Hill.

“His RACIST rants are divisive, nasty, insulting, and demeaning. He may be a great basketball player, but he is doing nothing to bring our Country together!” he said.

LeBron on Wednesday posted a photograph of Nicholas Reardon, identified as the police officer who shot the teenager, and added the words “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY.”

LeBron deleted it pic.twitter.com/iJil2ohGkn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 21, 2021

The tweet was later deleted.

LeBron offered an explanation to TMZ regarding the post.

“This isn’t about one officer,” LeBron continued. “It’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.”