Donations from motorists help Wheeling’s bravest ‘Fill the Boot’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Motorists could spot some of Wheeling’s bravest on National Road near Perkins Friday.
Wheeling Fire Department were collecting donations for its annual ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign.
All proceeds earned during the campaign go back to help send kids to MDA Camp, as part as the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
