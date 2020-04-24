Donations needed to help CFOV continue emergency impact grants

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

In just three short weeks, the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley Emergency Impact Fund has provided grants totaling over $97 thousand dollars to their eight-county service areas.

The fund, created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, provides operating grants to support organizations working through new challenges, extending to non-profits supporting basic human needs.

But funds are running out as the need grows.

“People of the Ohio Valley have always been generous and that has been evident through this last month where we’ve seen gifts come in from all sizes. Whether it’s just a $10 gift up to several thousand dollars and it’s been very heart-warming for us to see and very encouraging.” Susie Nelson – Executive Director

Officials say next week could be their last week giving out these emergency impact grants.

If you would like to give a donation head on over to their website CFOV.org.