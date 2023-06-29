JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — With the fourth of July just around the corner there are a few steps you can take to keep your furry friends safe this holiday.

As many know, Independence Day is the biggest holiday where fireworks are present.

If you are a pet owner, this time can be very stressful for your pet due to the loud noise of the fireworks.

Some ways to distress your animal are to…

Provide busy treats or toys

Use white noise (fans, AC units, TV programs, etc.)

Use thundershirts

Ask local vet for anxiety medication

During this time local animal shelters see an increase in intake of up to 60% due to animals seeking other shelter when they hear the festivities begin.

”That’s why shelters see this huge uptick in intakes because of this panic that sets in to our pets whenever fireworks start going off. The fight or flight takes over and off they go to try and find shelter.” Brandi DeNoon-Damewood – Marketing and Outreach Manager Jefferson County Humane Society

Some ways to prevent your animal from escaping are to…

Microchip your pet as many shelters will scan the animal to find the owner.

Use a leash after dusk, even in fenced in areas.

Put gates around doors to prevent them from running out of the door.

In the event your pet escapes it is a good idea to keep local shelter’s contacts handy and keep updated photos of your pet.

We wish everyone and their furry friends a safe holiday weekend.