Don’t let food-borne illness spoil your holiday dinner

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

As you prepare your holiday meal, you may have an ideal picture in mind.

Is the turkey a shimmering golden brown?

Does the ham have a rosy-brown glaze?

Well, set that aside.

Even experienced cooks can’t tell just by looking, whether the food is properly cooked.

At the Belmont County Health Department, they say temperature—not appearance—is what you need to watch.

“To make sure you’re food is completely cooked at Christmastime, the internal temperature should be checked with a thermometer,” said Rich Lucas, environmental director at the Belmont County Health Department. “And make sure you’ve sanitized the thermometer before using it. So basically a turkey should be 170 degrees Farenheit or above. A ham should be at least 155 degrees, 160 would be even safer.”

If you’re re-heating foods the following day, Lucas says they should be heated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Farenheit.

Otherwise, you could have an outbreak of food-borne illness in the family.

For more information, log on to belmontcountyhealth.com.