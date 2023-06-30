PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – 4th of July marks the peak of summertime.

The weather is hot, the kids are off school and for many people it’s the perfect time for a vacation.

AAA East Central predicts it to be some of the highest travel numbers we’ve ever seen.

50.7 million Americans will travel over the weekend, which is a record since AAA kept statistics in 2000. The biggest spike is an 11% jump in air travel since last year.

“You can expect for there to be traffic, you can expect for there to be congestion wherever you go.” Tiffany Stanley, Spokesperson, AAA East Central

Whether on the road or at the airport there’s going to be either traffic or a long-line at TSA, so you want to be prepared.

“As people fly out Friday and Saturday morning we’re going to see almost 4,000 departing seats on those mornings. So, that’s a lot of people trying to get to the security line very early in the morning.” Matt Neistein, Manager of Public Affairs, Pittsburgh International Airport

At the Pittsburgh International Airport, mornings are the most popular time to fly, but still leave yourself some extra time throughout the day. Officials say this 4th of July is the closest travel numbers have gotten at the airport since pre-pandemic in 2019.

If you do fly out of Pittsburgh International Airport, you also want to be prepared for construction. As the airport builds its new terminal, driving and parking areas are different. You can reserve a parking spot ahead of time to save some hassle at FlyPittsburgh.com.

On the road, it’s being early that may be your best bet to beat traffic.

“We know that between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. we’re going to see the most congestion. So, get on the road as early as possible or wait until after 6:00 p.m. That way, you’re you’re missing that time when commuters are mixing with travelers as well.” Tiffany Stanley, Spokesperson, AAA East Central

AAA East Central explained travel times on the road are up about 30%, so leave earlier than you need to.

“Let’s say if your trip takes typically four hours, you’ll want to add an hour and some change on to that.” Tiffany Stanley, Spokesperson, AAA East Central

While you can pack anything in the car that’s not the case on an airplane.

Airport officials remind that packing correctly can save you some time in security.

“Unique to the 4th of July, please don’t bring fireworks in your luggage. It seems sort of common sense, but people get excited. They’re packing to go on a trip and they don’t think it all the way through.” Matt Neistein, Manager of Public Affairs, Pittsburgh International Airport

While a relaxing vacation may await you at the end of your trip, make sure you start to unwind before you even get to your destination because a bit of patience may come in handy if roads and airports get crowded.

“We want to get you to where you want to go as safe and secure as we can, but it’s just going to be a little bit busier and require a little bit more time from everybody.” Matt Neistein, Manager of Public Affairs, Pittsburgh International Airport

If you’re worried about how the hazy conditions from Canadian wildfires will impact your flight, the Pittsburgh International Airport said it has not seen any major cancellations or delays.