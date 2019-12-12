DON’T PANIC! Holiday shopping, shipping deadlines are quickly approaching

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Many of us know the feeling; frantically shopping, wrapping and shipping the perfect gifts.

Not to make you nervous, but if you do have to mail those packages and holiday cards, the deadline is quickly approaching to have the presents under the tree in time.

Our carriers will be out delivering packages from 6:00 in the morning until approximately 7:00 p.m. in the evening. Ron Burns, Postmaster, Wheeling Post Office

It’s all hands on deck for the United States Postal Service this time of year, because it’s the busy season. How busy?

From Thanksgiving to Christmas they will handle 800 million packages and 13 billion cards, letters, magazines and packages total nationwide.

The four Sundays prior to Christmas we will be delivering about 8 million packages. Ron Burns, Postmaster, Wheeling Post Office

The busiest week is yet to come. that’s December 16 though December 22 when all the holiday deadlines hit.

It starts with mailing to the military overseas. You must mail by:

December 13 – Priority Mail

December 18 – Express Mail

For those packages and cards staying in the United States:

December 20 – First-Class Mail (including holiday greeting cards

December 21 – Priority Mail

December 23 – Priority Mail Express (will be delivered on Christmas Day)

Something else to keep in mind, how you wrap and address your packages.

Try these tips:

Write, type or print complete address and return address

Include apartment numbers and street designations (W. Main)

Select a strong, sturdy box

Cushion the contents of your package

Remove batteries from toys and wrap separately

Place an extra file card within the box with “To” and “From” address information

Use strong packing tape

Never use string or twine

Have the correct zip code

Running out of time? The Postal Workers can also do pickup if you pre-pay online.

If you want a pickup, you can call us and we’ll pick the package up as we drop your mail off. If you have something that’s going out that’s already pre-paid posted on it, you can’t use stamps on pre-paid postage over 10 ounces. You’ll have to bring that to the window. Ron Burns, Postmaster, Wheeling Post Office

No matter what the Postal Service ask for patience and that people follow the deadlines so the process goes smoothly.

We do appreciate the business uh coming to use us for your mailing options. Ron Burns, Postmaster, Wheeling Post Office

For everything else you need to know about holiday shipping, including getting online postage, visit usps.com.

