WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a legend that rock fans won’t let go of.

Does Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon album sync up to “The Wizard of Oz?”

Howie & Kay’s Retro Arcade and Eatery tested the theory for themselves this weekend in the McClure Hotel.

Spectators watched Dorothy’s trip over the rainbow, while hearing Pink Floyd’s own rainbow music.

They say the purpose was to create a child-friendly event where you didn’t need a good job with good pay to get in.

Both say that 50 years later, the 1973 album still has a sense of mystery that massive radio airplay can’t erase.

“Dark Side of the Moon. It’s just it’s one of those things where we see a lot of different records coming through the shop. Dark Side of the Moon is the one you’re always looking for. It’s just one of those albums that you can’t you can’t put your finger on it. It’s amazing.” Howie and Kay Long, Owners, Howie & Kay’s Retro Arcade & Eatery

Howie and Kay also run the Play It Forward retro store in Warwood that resells vinyl records and video games.

They say an audio-visual pop culture extravaganza was the perfect crossover.