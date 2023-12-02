VIENNA, W.Va. — On Friday, December 1, the Vienna Police Department was dispatched to a residence on 38th Street in Vienna, West Virginia, after a family member found a deceased couple inside the home and called 911.

According to Vienna Police, investigators arrived on the scene and identified Thomas J. Platt, 45, of Parkersburg, and Christy L. Roseberry, 43, of Vienna, as the victims.

Police say that investigators secured the crime scene and began to gather information and speak to witnesses while a search warrant was secured.

Investigators say that they were able to identify a suspect.

It is reported that the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office and the Coroner’s Office assisted with the scene, and arrangements were made to transport the bodies to the Office of the West Virginia Medical Examiner for autopsies.

According to Vienna Police, they received assistance from the U.S. Marshals Office to locate the unnamed suspect at a hotel in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

U.S. Marshals coordinated with local authorities in Bellefontaine, Ohio, to arrest the suspect at the Comfort Inn.

It is reported that while authorities attempted to contact the suspect, a single gunshot could be heard from inside the suspect’s hotel room.

It was soon discovered that the suspect had apparently died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say the incident is still open, and an investigation will be completed.

The Vienna Police Department was assisted by the United States Marshals, the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office, the Wood County Coroner’s Office, the Parkersburg Police Department, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Williamstown Police Department, the West Virginia State Police, the Belpre Police Department (OH), the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (OH), and authorities from Bellefontaine, OH.

Police say the identity of the suspect will be released when Vienna Police can confirm the family of the suspect has been notified.

