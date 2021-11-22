Double murder suspect arraigned in Monroe County, bail set at $2 million

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – New developments in the double murder case in Monroe County. Jacob Wilson was arraigned Monday afternoon. His bail was set at two million dollars, with no 10% allowed.

He was appointed a public defender, and no further court appearances have been scheduled at this time.

Wilson is charged with two counts of Aggravated Murder with a gun specification, two counts of Tampering with Evidence and two counts of Abuse of a corpse in connection to the death of two men: 24 year old Daniel E. Franzoi and 20 year old Malakai Devon Curry.

Assistant Prosecutor Helen Yonak told 7News that Wilson has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Stay with 7News for updates on this case.

