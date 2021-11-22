Double murder suspect arraigned in Monroe County, bail set at $2 million

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – New developments in the double murder case in Monroe County. Jacob Wilson was arraigned Monday afternoon. His bail was set at two million dollars, with no 10% allowed.

He was appointed a public defender, and no further court appearances have been scheduled at this time.

Wilson is charged with two counts of Aggravated Murder with a gun specification, two counts of Tampering with Evidence and two counts of Abuse of a corpse in connection to the death of two men: 24 year old Daniel E. Franzoi and 20 year old Malakai Devon Curry.

Assistant Prosecutor Helen Yonak told 7News that Wilson has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

