Dr. Dave hands over the WTRF meteorology reins, and the clicker, to Zach Petey

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s now official…Dr. Dave has handed over the Stormtracker 7 Chief Meteorologist post to Zach Petey.

As Dr. Dave heads off into retirement in Mexico, you may already be familiar with Zach.

Zach joined WTRF in June 2020 as the weekday morning meteorologist.

Zach is from Beaver County, Pennsylvania, growing up in Center Township. His interest in weather started in high school when a section of weather during his freshman Earth Science class fascinated him. He wanted to know more about the weather and ended up on the Penn State Meteorology home page and was hooked from there.

He graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology and Atmospheric Sciences.

When Zach isn’t broadcasting the weather, he is enjoying time with family and friends, supporting Penn State athletics and the Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as staying active through sports and exercise. He also likes to explore new places to eat out.

Follow Zach on Twitter @Zach_PeteyWx