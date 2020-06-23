Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Ohio County Schools Plans for Next School Year
Second Annual Discover Recovery Offering Resources on Substance Use Disorder
Video
Health officials see spring break students’ outbreak and say “This is not what we wanted.”
Video
Drugged driving is as prevalent as drunk driving
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Open For Business
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Summers In The Backyard
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Senior Send Off
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Summers In The Backyard
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Top Stories
Posted:
Jun 22, 2020 / 09:00 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 22, 2020 / 09:00 PM EDT
video
Health officials see spring break students’ outbreak and say “This is not what we wanted.”
Video
Drugged driving is as prevalent as drunk driving
Video
FDA warns 9 hand sanitizer products can be toxic; stop use immediately
White House scales back temperature checks
Video
Man kidnapped, tied to tree naked; 2 suspects arrested: Police
Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Police escort family out of a Walmart for not following mask guidelines
Video
Favre says he’d consider Kaepernick a hero, compares him to Pat Tillman
Video
Amazon employees say dozens of co-workers test positive for COVID-19, building conditions ‘dirty’
Video
Area “spring break” trip to Myrtle Beach ends with young people returning with COVID-19
Video
9-year-old boy dies after falling from grandmother’s 9th-floor apartment window
Video
Mock lynching of police officer wearing a pig mask found hanging over highway
Video
More Video
Countdown Clock
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Health officials see spring break students’ outbreak and say “This is not what we wanted.”
Video
Drugged driving is as prevalent as drunk driving
Video
FDA warns 9 hand sanitizer products can be toxic; stop use immediately
White House scales back temperature checks
Video
Man kidnapped, tied to tree naked; 2 suspects arrested: Police
Video
Police escort family out of a Walmart for not following mask guidelines
Video
Trending Stories
Summer jobs still on the table for your not so typical youth
Video
Health officials see spring break students’ outbreak and say “This is not what we wanted.”
Video
Drugged driving is as prevalent as drunk driving
Video
88-year-old liquor store owner says she shot man accused of theft because she’s ‘fed up’
Columbus mayor responds to video of ‘disabled man’ who witnesses say was maced by police
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News