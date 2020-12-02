Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

WHEELING, W.Va. -- The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing thirty-five (35) new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County for Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 1714 (one case was transferred out) cases, including eighteen (18) deaths. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continue for many of the reported cases. During the community mass testing today (12/1/2020), the health department performed 94 COVID-19 tests on Ohio Valley residents.