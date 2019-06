Dr. Shelby Haines is officially the Superintendent of Marshall County Schools.

Dr. Haines took the oath of office at the Marshall County Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening.

She takes over from Interim Superintendent and Veteran School Administrator, Stanley Stewart.

The Marshall Co. BOE voted against renewing Dr. Jeffrey Crook’s contract as Superintendent in February.

Dr. Crook is currently the Superintendent of Brooke County Schools.