Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The beloved Wheeling doctor who gave us “Joe Too Cool To Smoke,” and the respected nurse who was a trailblazer as a person of color in Wheeling, will now be in the Wheeling Hall of Fame.

Dr. William Mercer and the late Ann Thomas are two of the eleven 2023 inductees announced today at Wesbanco Arena.

This year, Hall of Fame Board members chose outstanding individuals in philanthropy, business, public service, and sports & athletics.

“Dr. Mercer was medical director for the Ohio County Health Department for 20 years, but is very well known recently for his work in helping homeless individuals and treatment of addictions.” Robert DeFrancis, Hall of Fame Chairman

“We’re excited about Ann Thomas being brought into the Hall of Fame. We’re so grateful for the contributions that she’s made and sacrifices that she’s made down through the years. We want the community to know that she may be gone but she’s not forgotten. The work that she did in the school, for being one of the first African Americans to be one of the nurses.” Bishop Darrell Cummings, Hall of Fame Board Member

Ann Thomas was the first person of color to graduate from the Ohio Valley General Hospital School of Nursing. Other nominees include the late Ned Steckel of Wheeling, who started his career here at WTRF TV and eventually became executive producer for ABC’s Wide World of Sports.

The induction ceremony for the 11 new members will be June 10 at Wesbanco Arena. Tickets go on sale next week.