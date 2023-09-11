The Sportsbook DraftKings received some backlash on social media on Monday after they offered a September 11 promotion on their site.
The promotion labeled as a “Never Forget” parlay had three New York teams associated with the bet.
The three New York teams mentioned in the bet were the New York Mets, New York Yankees, and New York Jets, all to win.
The promotion was on DraftKings website on Monday morning but has since been pulled.
DraftKings has released a statement to Michael Silverman of The Boston Globe:
“We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11. We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the familys of those who were directly affected.”DraftKings