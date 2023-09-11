The Sportsbook DraftKings received some backlash on social media on Monday after they offered a September 11 promotion on their site.

The promotion labeled as a “Never Forget” parlay had three New York teams associated with the bet.

FILE – In this May 2, 2019, file photo, the DraftKings logo is displayed at the sports betting company headquarters in Boston. Sports gambling giant DraftKings won’t give a former “Bachelor” contestant the $1 million prize for winning an online fantasy football contest after she and her husband were accused of cheating.Jade Roper-Tolbert beat more than 100,000 entries to take the top prize, but some in the fantasy sports community were quick to allege she coordinated with her husband, Tanner Tolbert, to submit more than the maximum 150 entries. Roper-Tolbert was no longer listed as the winner Saturday. A DraftKings statement says the company decided to update the standings for several contests and did not elaborate. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

The three New York teams mentioned in the bet were the New York Mets, New York Yankees, and New York Jets, all to win.

The promotion was on DraftKings website on Monday morning but has since been pulled.

DraftKings has released a statement to Michael Silverman of The Boston Globe: