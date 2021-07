Countdown to the 4th of July

(WTRF) AAA is expecting almost 48 million Americans to hit the roads this weekend, making it the second-highest travel volume on record.

Because more vehicles will be on the roadways for Fourth of July festivities, authorities are urging drivers to take precautions while traveling.

In 2019, more than 10 thousand people were killed in vehicle crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver.

Officials urge people who plan on drinking to designate a sober driver or plan for transportation.