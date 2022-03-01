ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Last year, Ash Wednesday had a dramatically different look at Thoburn United Methodist Church because of the pandemic.

They did drive-through ashes. But what they thought of as just an emergency measure ended up with surprising results. About 70 vehicles showed up, and only a third of them were members of the church.

“A few of them asked if they could take ashes home to someone,” Pastor Tom Jones recalled. “So we made up a little carryout, do-it-yourself ask kit that we could send with them for folks.”

He said some people had no idea what was going on, but saw the line of cars and joined in, out of curiosity.

“There was a woman who came on her lunch hour and then later that evening she brought her spouse and kids back because she thought this was meaningful, something she wanted them to experience,” he said.

Pastor Jones says typically, Ash Wednesday service doesn’t pack the pews. It’s not popular—it’s solemn, downright sad.

“Ash Wednesday is not an upbeat service,” he noted. “I mean to have somebody take ashes, mark the sign of a cross on your head and tell you, you were made from dust and you’ll return to the dust, that doesn’t market very well in our culture that likes upbeat and positive.”

But drive-through ashes drew people out even on a cold, snowy night. So this year, Thoburn is doing it again. The pastor is burning last year’s palms to create this year’s ashes. And those ashes will be given to people who never get out of the car.

“Taking the church to them in settings where they’re comfortable rather than just opening the door and expecting them to show up,” said Pastor Jones.

Drive-through ashes will be given at three different times on Ash Wednesday to accommodate people’s varied schedules.

They will be at 7 a.m., 12 noon and 7 p.m. outside Thoburn Church, at 209 E. Main Street, St. Clairsville.